POLICE attended Haverfordwest's multi-storey car park to investigate an alleged assault.

Dyfed-Powys Police attended the site on January 3.

A statement read: “Police attended the multi-storey car park in Haverfordwest on the evening of Monday, January 3, in response to an allegation of assault.

"Police spoke to a number of people present. No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.

"No further police action required at this time.”