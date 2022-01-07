POLICE attended Haverfordwest's multi-storey car park to investigate an alleged assault.
Dyfed-Powys Police attended the site on January 3.
A statement read: “Police attended the multi-storey car park in Haverfordwest on the evening of Monday, January 3, in response to an allegation of assault.
"Police spoke to a number of people present. No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.
"No further police action required at this time.”
