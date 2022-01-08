AN investigation into a noise complaint ended with a police officer being kicked, punched and spat at, a court heard.

On December 6 officers were investigating after neighbours complained of noise around a property on Pembroke Street, Pembroke Dock.

The officers spoke to Shannon Charge who became hostile towards them, saying she would not let the officers in.

It was said by prosecuting solicitor Sian Vaughan the officers had not made an attempt to enter the property.

Twenty-six-year-old Charge came out and punched an officer in the side of the head, and spat and shouted abuse. She was subsequently taken away in a police car.

In mitigation, defence solicitor Mike Kelleher described the case as ‘very difficult’.

“It is difficult to work out why this situation kicked off,” said Mr Kelleher. “A lot of it was out of frustration. My client lives in a flat. The neighbours moved in a few months ago who have made a number of complaints.

“This was a call at 7.30pm about a complaint of loud noise. My client had children in the flat with her and did not feel this was a valid complaint.

“Police arrived and wanted to find out about the noise. Unfortunately my client let things get the better of her. She accepts her behaviour was completely out of order.”

Appearing in person at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on January 4, Charge pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker.

She was fined £200 and made subject to a 12 month community order.

Charge will also pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a surcharge of £95.