A court has heard how a Pembroke Dock man made posters containing topless photos of a woman with allegations regarding her sexual behaviour, as well as an offensive banner, in order to cause her "maximum humiliation".

Matthew Smart, of Charles Thomas Avenue, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on his 45th birthday, January 5, for sentencing for what was described as a "calculating and cruel" act, "designed to embarrass the woman to the highest possible degree".

Smart had admitted disclosing private sexual photographs with intent to cause distress and posting a banner in the street depicting offensive wording about the same woman when he appeared before Newport Magistrates Court on November 30.

He also admitted a charge of harassing the woman, and another man, by posting an audio recording and a note.

Joshua Scouller, prosecuting, told the court that in May 2021, Smart’s victim received a phone call from a friend who had seen a banner which named her as "having unprotected sex on swingers’ sites, knowing she has herpes".

Several A4 posters, some of which were laminated, bearing the same wording, as well as a photo of the woman with her breasts exposed, were also fixed around the area.

On the same day several residents of the same street received audio CDs, sent in the post, with a recording of the same woman reporting a personal incident.

The court heard that the photograph and the recording had been taken from a phone without the owner's knowledge. The photo had originally been sent as a joke and originally had other women in it.

A victim impact statement read to the court said that the woman had been "completely distraught, crying and inconsolable," and felt "utterly humiliated".

She had also lost her apprenticeship as a result of the incident and was worried about what else Smart might do.

Mr Scouller said that these offences had taken "significant planning" and were intended to cause "maximum humiliation".

The court heard that Smart had admitted in interview that he had put up the posters and banners with the intention of causing the woman distress and humiliating her.

Jeffrey Jones, defending, said that the incident took place during a period of emotional instability, following the tragic death of a child at the end of 2019 and that Smart "needed assistance to obtain greater emotional stability".

He said he felt a high level of remorse and had admitted his guilt at the earliest opportunity. He "felt ashamed and he was disgusted at himself at what he has done".

He said that Smart was the primary carer for his disabled son, who relied upon him to attend to his bathing and hygiene needs.

He added that Smart had moved away from Blackwood, the area where the offences were committed, to Pembroke Dock as a "form of self-banishment" to put himself away from "the people that he has clearly offended".

The court heard that Smart had a conviction for battery in 2021 and a caution for a public order offence in 2019.

His Honour Judge J Jenkins said: “What you did was calculating, cruel and designed embarrass her to the highest possible degree… the embarrassment that must have been caused was considerable. You must have known that.

“Generally speaking people who commit offences as awful as this go into custody.”

However, he took into account Smart’s guilty plea and contrition; the effect on Smart of the tragic death of a child; the fact that he was at low risk of reoffending and the effect a prison sentence would have on Smart’s disabled son, "who is totally innocent of any wrongdoing".

He sentenced Smart to eight months in prison for the disclosure of private sexual photos without consent with intent to cause distress.

For the two harassment without violence charges, relating to the banner, the posters and the audio recording, he made two concurrent four-month prison sentences, to run consecutively with the first.

He suspended the total 12 months in prison by 18 months and also imposed a five-year restraining order, preventing Smart from contacting or approaching his victim, directly or indirectly, attending his victim’s address and publishing or distributing any explicit material referring to victim.

Smart must also attend a 20-day rehabilitation requirement, pay £420 costs and observe a three-month electronic curfew at his Pembroke Dock address.

“If you stay out of trouble that will be the end of it,” said Judge Jenkins.

“Should you breach this in any regard you will be brought back to court. The court will have the power to re-sentence you, in this particular case it will inevitably result in you being bought into custody.”