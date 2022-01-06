Plant Dewi, from the Diocese of St Davids, has announced that its Young Parents Project will be resuming throughout west Wales after a break over the festive period.
After a short break over Christmas and New Year, the project will return at four different sites across Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire.
All groups across the diocese will return the week commencing Monday, January 10, with any parent aged 26 or under welcome to attend.
In Pembrokeshire, a Haverfordwest-based group will meet on Wednesday between 10am and 11am at Haverhub, while the Pembroke Dock group will meet at Hwb Plant Dewi on Dimond Street on Wednesday between 12.30pm and 2pm.
In Carmarthenshire, the Crosshands group will meet on Tuesday between 10am and 11.30am, while the Ammanford group will meet on Tuesday between 12.30pm and 2pm at Calon Church.
Booking for either of these groups is essential. To book, contact Carys on 07483 966166, or Vicky on 07483 966167.
