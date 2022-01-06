Angle Lifeboat crew was paged late last night as they were tasked to help search for a missing person off Jenkins Point.
It was the second time the crew had been paged this week, with the call coming through at 11.23pm on the evening of Wednesday, January 5.
The lifeboat left the station and was on its way to the area when it was stood down at 11.53pm, when the crew had been told that the missing person ‘had been found safe and well.’
The lifeboat turned around, with the crew back ashore at 12.12am early into Thursday, January 6.
