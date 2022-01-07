A fundraising campaign, ‘Step into January 2022,’ is encouraging thousands of people throughout Pembrokeshire to get walking throughout the month.
The campaign is urging people to commit to walking 10,000 steps a day throughout the month to raise money for Megan’s Starr Foundation.
The mental health charity conducts work throughout Pembrokeshire on mental support, suicide prevention and advice for anybody who needs it.
In order to get involved, people must pay a £30 joining fee, which includes a sign-written hi-vis jacket, to the JustGiving page, with people also urged to share their stories and successes throughout the month to the Facebook group.
A spokesperson said: “These current times are the most challenging that we are ever likely to face in our lifetime. The pressures of these changes have affected so many people in so many ways.
“This could be emotionally, physically or financially. However there is help out there and we want to do all we can to ensure we raise awareness for anyone of any age to ‘just talk.’”
To get involved, or to donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/stepintojanuary2022
