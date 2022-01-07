Pembrokeshire County Council will be holding an online community engagement meeting to raise awareness and understanding for people interested in becoming a councillor.
The hour-long virtual meeting will take place on Microsoft Teams on Wednesday, January 19, between 7pm and 8pm.
The aim of the meeting is to promote ‘democracy at work,’ and enable the public to fully understand the councillor role and how to make a difference.
The public are encouraged to submit two questions to the panel at events@pembrokeshire.gov.uk before noon on Monday, January 17.
David Simpson, leader of the county council, said: “We want the event to be a call to action for people to get involved in democracy and the 2022 local elections.
“It will be a chance for communities to hear about the incredible work our councillors and cabinet members are doing to help make a difference – and raise awareness to empower communities to understand the work undertaken.”
Panel members will answer key issues on their specific role, why they chose to do it and what people should expect as they go through their democratic journey.
The link to watch the live stream will be published in the week of the event.
