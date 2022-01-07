The Welsh Government is continuing to advise against all but essential international travel at the moment, due to the ongoing risks from coronavirus.
In line with decision elsewhere in the UK, Health Minister Eluned Morgan has ‘reluctantly’ removed the requirements for fully vaccinated travellers and under 18s to take a pre departure test and a day two PCR test when arriving in the UK.
All fully vaccinated travellers will need to take a lateral flow test at day two and, if positive, a follow-up PCR test. The requirement to self-isolate until a negative test has been received has also been removed.
Meanwhile, the requirements for non-vaccinated travellers remain unchanged.
These changes will come into force from 4am on Friday, January 7. Lateral flow tests will be accepted as post-arrival tests from 4am on Sunday, January 9.
Eluned Morgan has also agreed to add the following nations to the list countries and territories of recognised vaccination programmes:
Bhutan, Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, Fiji, Iraq and Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, North of Cyprus, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Solomon Islands, The Gambia and Uzbekistan.
These changes will come into force at 4am on Monday, January 10.
