A LEARNING disability exercise scheme continues to expand and provide the opportunity for people with learning disabilities in the county to get active.
In October, project Exercise Buddies introduced climbing sessions at the Hangout in Haverfordwest Leisure Centre.
Exercise Buddies are hopeful that 2022 will bring with it more opportunities for new and exciting activities.
The new addition to the New Year timetable includes an Exercise Buddies exclusive swimming session at Pembroke Leisure Centre.
The sessions are open to anyone with a learning disability and their support workers or carers. All of the sessions run through the project are free to attend.
Exercise Buddies supported adults with learning disabilities and their carers to be more active in 2021. Through sessions such as Complete A Mile, bowls and walking football, the team have been supporting participants to get active whatever the weather.
The last week of activities before Christmas was filled with Christmas cheer at the ‘Christmas Dress Up Complete A Mile.’ Walkers donned festive jumpers and hats whilst taking on their weekly one mile walk around Haverfordwest Racecourse.
Complete A Mile, Bowls at Milford Haven Leisure Centre and Climbing will continue.
To find out more email exercisebuddies@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or visit www.pembrokeshireleisure.co.uk/schemes.
