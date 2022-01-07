Angle Lifeboat crew was paged yesterday morning (Thursday, January 6) at 8.40am, to help five crew members aboard a 42-metre-long heavy lift crane barge, which had lost one of its anchors.
The barge had lost one anchor, with the remaining three dragging ‘as it was being pushed towards the shore at Monk Haven by winds gusting up to 50 knots and a 3.5m swell.’
It was Angle Lifeboat’s second shout in nine hours, after being tasked with finding a missing person late into the previous night. Read more about that incident at https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/19829334.angle-lifeboat-paged-find-missing-person-late-last-night/
Prior to Angle Lifeboat’s arrival, a tug was attempting to secure a tow, with a secure line towing the barge into deeper water.
However, due to the severe conditions, the tug was struggling to manoeuvre the barge, as the lifeboat crew stayed nearby to provide safety in case evacuation of the barge became necessary.
The tug however was successful in dragging the barge towards Milford shelf, where the barge then anchored after several difficult hours.
Nearly five hours after being paged, the Angle Lifeboat crew was able to return to the station, arriving back at 1.35pm.
