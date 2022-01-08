A Pembrokeshire-based mental health charity was the recent beneficiary of a £10,000 donation from Valero Refinery Pembroke.
The foundation had been the refinery’s charity of the year for two successive years, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, during which time nearly £25,000 was raised for the DPJ Foundation.
Money was raised across the two years in many ways, including charity coastal runs, raffles, baking events and the bobble hat knitting event held shortly before the festive period.
Kate Miles, manager at the DPJ Foundation, said:
“I cannot thank the refinery enough for all they have done for us. This really is a staggering amount and really does make a huge difference to us at the DPJ Foundation.”
Stephen Thornton, Valero’s public affairs manager added: “Raising money during the pandemic has brought about many challenges yet our workforce rose above and beyond them to raise significant sums for a worthwhile cause.”
