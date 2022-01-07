Jason Manford will host a new show at the AO Arena in Manchester to celebrate West End musicals.

Big Night Of Musicals will feature live performances from the casts of Frozen, The Lion King, Back To The Future, The Drifters and Dear Evan Hansen.

Other performances will include Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber’s School Of Rock, Bat Out Of Hell and Dreamgirls.

There will be a Disney medley from the cast of Beauty And The Beast during the show which is on January 24, 2022 at 5.45pm.

Tickets for the show will be released at 9am on Friday, January 7 via Ticketmaster.

National Lottery's Big Night Of Musicals (Camelot)

Greater-Manchester-born Manford, 40, said: “It’s fantastic to see such a positive response after the first ticket release. It’s been a very difficult 20 months for the theatre industry and I hope that as many National Lottery players as possible will be able to join this National Lottery musical spectacular.

"The event promises to be a brilliant show full of celebration, featuring some of the best musicals on right now.”

READ MORE: Gigs and shows you can see at Manchester AO Arena in 2022 - How to get tickets

READ MORE: Shows you can see at the Palace Theatre Manchester in 2022 - How to get tickets

How can I get tickets?

There will be 3,000 more free tickets available to National Lottery players, after the first set sold out in just 15 minutes.

The tickets are available on Ticketmaster at 9am on Friday, January 7 with a £2 booking fee.

Customers must also show proof of purchase of a National Lottery product.

In accordance with current government guidelines, adult audience members will need to show an NHS COVID Pass as proof of vaccination or proof of a negative PCR or lateral flow test.

In addition, masks will be mandatory for anyone over the age of 11.

How can I watch the show on TV or listen to it on the radio?

The 90-minute show will be broadcast on BBC One on January 29 and aired on BBC Radio 2 the day after.

Kate Phillips, director of entertainment at the BBC, said: “We are delighted to bring a great night of contemporary musicals that the entire family can enjoy into viewers' homes, showcasing the world class talent that British theatre is known for.”

More than 2,000 theatres have received support and the National Lottery said “thousands of tickets” are being made available to the grassroots arts organisations it supports from the North West.

A total of £228 million has been given to the culture sector from the National Lottery.

Head of Radio 2 Helen Thomas said: “Following Radio 2’s award-winning Musicals: The Greatest Show which was also broadcast on BBC One in February 2021, I’m thrilled to be delighting our musical-loving listeners once again with this fantastic new show – just what we need to lift our spirits during a cold January.”

Big Night Of Musicals will air on BBC One on January 29 and BBC Radio 2 on January 30.