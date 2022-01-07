If you're in need of some new beauty products or just need a reason to treat yourself, then look no further as Beauty Bay is offering 20% off selected Vegan products.
Beauty Bay has everything you could need from shampoo, eyeshadow, makeup brushes, and tones of great skincare too.
The deal is a limited-time offer so you'll need to be quick before it runs out and all the stock is gone.
So whether you have a beauty lover's birthday coming up or want to save some money on your favourite products, there is something for everyone.
Beauty Bay best deals with 20% off
Hydration Gel Mask by Beauty Bay- This face mask uses hyaluronic acid and algae to deeply hydrate and balance skin.
Originally £7.50 you can grab it now for £5.
The Plush Palette by Sample Beauty- This eyeshadow pallet is completely vegan and offers an array of colours that will let you pull off any glamour's eye look.
Use code VEGAN20 and save 20% buy now for just £14.40.
MOMO Moisturizing Shampoo- The MOMO shampoo promises to fix dry and dehydrated hair and give you soft and shiny hair.
Originally £18.50 you can grab it now and save 20%.
Rose Quartz Resin Roller & Gua Sha by Brushworks- These tools will reduce puffiness and help your skin absorb your favourite serums and moisturisers.
The set is currently up for £11.20 saving you 25%.
No-Colour Powder by RCMA- This lightweight powder is perfect for all skin tones and will set your foundation perfectly and flawlessly.
Use code VEGAN20 and see the price drop from £12.75 to just £10.20.
18 Piece Eye & Face Brush Set by Beauty Bay- If you need new brushes then grab this brilliant set from Beauty Bay.
Originally £75 you can grab this whole set for just £37.50 now.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.