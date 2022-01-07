Milford Youth Matters' popular Access to Fitness class is returning today (Friday, January 7).
The fitness class is returning today with limited spaces, meaning booking onto the group is essential.
The group is open for all young people aged 14 and above, and will take place at Milford Haven Leisure Centre.
The group meets at the gym at 3pm, with gym sessions taking place between 3.10pm and 4.15pm.
Those who have not used the gym before will need an induction, and will need one arranged before attending a session.
Welsh Government Covid-19 guidelines will be followed at the sessions, including masks being required, track and trace forming part of the sign in and also the encouragement to take a lateral flow test before attending a session.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.