THE renowned Cavegirl Fitness Training Group of Cardigan and St Dogmaels raised more than £5,000 for the Chemotherapy Day Unit at Glangwili Hospital by hosting an All-Girl Tractor Run last July.
The run started at Penfoel Farm and ended at the Railway Inn in Llanpumsaint, where those taking part were able to enjoy a hot drink and bacon roll and take part in a raffle.
Lead Cancer Nurse Gina Beard said: “What an amazing sum of money! We are extremely grateful to the Cavegirls.
“We are also so humbled when the public choose to support our health board charity and the services that are delivering cancer treatments.
“We are able to use the money to support a better patient experience.
"Monies raised in this way help fund resources such as helpful books and play therapy for children of people going through cancer treatment, improvements to the unit environment that make it a more comfortable place, and support pilots like the CaPS project which is providing psychological support to people affected by cancer and their carers and relatives.
“All of these would not be possible without amazing fundraisers like these ladies – I hope you all had fun too!”
