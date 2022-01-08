Dyfed-Powys Police has published guidance on how to get in contact with the force, after technical issues over last weekend made it very difficult for people to get in touch.

Over the weekend of Saturday, January 1 and Sunday, January 2, Dyfed-Powys Police were having issues with their website contact system, as well as their emails, meaning the phone line was leaving many people wait a long time for a response.

A spokesperson from the force said: “We’re pleased to say that these issues have all been fixed, and we’re now fully back up and running!”

With the many calls coming through to the force’s 101 non-emergency phone number, many people were waiting longer than would usually take.

Therefore, Dyfed-Powys Police has published the many ways people can get in touch with the force with their specific issue, and where specifically to contact within the force based on their issue.

Dyfed-Powys Police is pushing for people to get in touch with them online, with many of the services available from the 101 non-emergency number now available on phones, laptops and other devices.

The list of online services includes:

Reporting a new non-emergency crime or incident is available to do at https://orlo.uk/vLC8e

New information can be added to a crime report, or general queries sent at https://orlo.uk/bNSWn

In relation to applying for, or renewing, a new firearm certificate can be done at https://orlo.uk/BMm16

Requesting information about yourself or someone else, including applications under Sarah’s Law and Clare’s Law, can be seen at https://orlo.uk/23fPZ

For all non-emergency and general queries, you can also email 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk.

Furthermore, people can always message the force on Facebook for general queries or questions at https://orlo.uk/wndcd

A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “All of your online reports, emails, and Facebook messages are reviewed by our brilliant team of contact handlers, in exactly the same way as our phone calls are. The only difference is that you save time by doing it online.

“Why not take a look at our website and check out all of our online services, advice, and information for yourself, just head to https://www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/

“In an emergency, always call 999.”