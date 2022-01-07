The Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services (PAVS) will be giving out a fund to businesses, groups or organisations in the county.
The grant, which organisations are able to apply for, is to help improve outdoor spaces across the county for older people.
Groups throughout Pembrokeshire can apply for a grant of up to £1,500 for capital items, which includes, seating or equipment ‘to improve a space and enhance physical and mental wellbeing.’
In order to find out more information, or to apply for a grant, email development@pavs.org.uk
