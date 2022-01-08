WHAT is being described as an ‘astonishing’ public response to the appeal to raise funds for vandalised Mwnt Church has realised over £28,300.

Widespread condemnation was voiced after vandals caused considerable damage to the 800-year-old Church of the Holy Cross last month.

But a Go Fund Me page set up in the wake of the attack has exceeded all expectations.

Local councillor Clive Davies said the appeal was being supported across the whole community as well as further afield.

“The page, created on Saturday, has comfortably surpassed the original target of £20,000,” he said.

“The plan was to keep it open for two weeks - and we’re not even at day seven.

“People have been married at Eglwys y Grog or have had relatives laid to rest there.

“Perhaps they have made a journey specifically to see the church or come down here on holidays and remember Mwnt.

“Mwnt attracts over 30,000 people a year as a location, and of course many local residents and businesses know this iconic church so well.”

Church members are currently co-ordinating repair work following offers of skilled help for free, materials and cheques from well wishers.

“We are humbled by the sheer response to the campaign,” said a spokesperson.

Cllr Davies has also held initial discussions with police about future security.

“One thing we cannot do is to lock the door,” he said. “The church has always been open.”

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/eglwysymwnt