There have been 496 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the Hywel Dda area in 24 hours, according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales.
PHW figures for Friday, January 7, state there were 369 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 102 in Pembrokeshire and 25 in Ceredigion since the last report on January 4.
The data provided is for the period between 9am January 5 and 9am January 6.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 67,068 – 36,831 in Carmarthenshire, 20,431 in Pembrokeshire and 9,806 in Ceredigion.
There were five new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total now 645 throughout the pandemic.
In total 7,915 new cases of coronavirus and 21 new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 706,873 cases and 6,626 deaths.
There have been 27,298 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,494,287 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,314,745 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,695,590 people and 51,847 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
Local democracy reporter Katy Jenkins
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment