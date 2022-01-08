A TV programme is airing next week which will focus on archaeological digging taking place in Pembrokeshire.
Digging for Britain, currently airing its third series, is coming to west Wales for a show looking at the archaeological excavation site at St Patrick’s Chapel.
The show, which is the fifth episode of six this series, will air at 8pm on the evening of Wednesday, January 12.
During the programme, Professor Alice Roberts from the University of Birmingham will revisit the site by Whitesands Bay and take a look at the ongoing excavation of a mysterious collection of child burials.
