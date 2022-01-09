A MAN from Clynderwen was caught doing more than 50mph in a 30 zone.

On September 24, Robert Skinner was recorded doing 51mph along the B4313 Rosebush, Haverfordwest, by means of laser.

At the time the 36-year-old was driving a Toyota Yaris.

Skinner was proved guilty in absence under single justice procedure on January 6.

On that day Llanelli Magistrates' Court fined Skinner £660 and added six points to his licence.

Skinner will also pay £66 surcharge and £90 in costs.

He has until February 3 to pay the outstanding debt.