A MAN from Clynderwen was caught doing more than 50mph in a 30 zone.
On September 24, Robert Skinner was recorded doing 51mph along the B4313 Rosebush, Haverfordwest, by means of laser.
At the time the 36-year-old was driving a Toyota Yaris.
Skinner was proved guilty in absence under single justice procedure on January 6.
On that day Llanelli Magistrates' Court fined Skinner £660 and added six points to his licence.
Skinner will also pay £66 surcharge and £90 in costs.
He has until February 3 to pay the outstanding debt.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.