A 41-YEAR-old Letterston motorist has been fined £660 and had his licence endorsed with six penalty points for driving with no insurance.
Guntat Gurkis, of Jordanston Hall, was said to have committed the offence while driving a Hyundai Getz at Square And Compass, near St Davids, at 10.10am on September 22.
The case was proved under the single justice procedure when it came before Carmarthenshire magistrates sitting at Llanelli; the defendant was also ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge plus costs of £90.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.