Adoption Mid and West Wales is hosting an information evening later this month for anybody considering adopting a child.
The online session will take place at 6.30pm on the evening of Wednesday, January 19.
The organisation will be answering questions by anyone attending who has considered or is unsure about adoption, and also discussing support given to families after adopting a child.
Booking is essential, and must be done before 11am on the morning of Friday, January 14.
A spokesperson said: “Attending our information evening is a good place to start to learn more about what it entails and hear first-hand what the process has been like for one of our adopters.”
For more information, or to book onto the session, visit https://adoptionmwwales.org.uk/information-evening/
