A MAN from Milford Haven, who did almost 80mph in a 50 zone, will have his case heard later this month.
Robert Steen, of the town’s Observatory Avenue, was caught doing 79mph on the A40 trunk road at Travellers Rest, Carmarthenshire. The speed limit at the time was 50mph.
The speed was recorded by means of laser on September 15.
Fifty-one-year-old Steen was proved guilty under single justice procedure on January 4 at Llanelli Magistrates' Court.
The case has been referred to a court hearing on January 19 on request of the defence.
