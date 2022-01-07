Throughout the Christmas period, several public toilets throughout Pembrokeshire were victims of a high level of vandalism, including in Tenby, Fishguard, Saundersfoot and Haverfordwest.
Haverfordwest multi-storey, Fishguard West Street, Fishguard Ffordd Yr Efail, Saundersfoot and The Green in Tenby were all hit and forced to be closed to the public for repairs.
Damage included toilet roll holders being ripped off walls, large toilet rolls stolen from facilities, toilet seats and taps superglued, door closures ripped off, water pipes ripped off walls, and even fires being started repeatedly at the facility in Saundersfoot.
Furthermore, two new contactless payment machines have also been damaged, with ‘a significant cost’ needed to replace them, and the machines only being available to cash payers until being replaced.
Cllr Cris Tomos, cabinet member for environment, public protection and Welsh language, said: “This situation is so disappointing and frustrating.
“These selfish acts present a danger to the public and a disruption to the availability of these much-needed facilities, especially while maintenance is undertaken. We are grateful to our contractors Danfo for their rapid response in dealing with each issue.
“We are asking the public to please respect these facilities. Anyone with information about the damage should please contact the police via 101.”
