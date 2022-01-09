Pembrokeshire County Council is launching an apprenticeship programme to increase the number of people entering the caring profession, with a focus on giving opportunities to young people of the county.

Up to eight apprentices are to be recruited to the council’s social services and housing directorate in conjunction with Pembrokeshire College.

The apprentices will undertake two placements across 18 months in residential homes, day centres, reablement and the council’s community wellbeing and independence team.

Alongside the placements, the apprentices will undergo a development programme, being supported by a mentor and undertaking a Level Two qualification in Health and Social Care.

Furthermore, they will develop skills including interviewing and communication.

The aim of the programme is to get the apprentices ready for a role at the end of the 18 months within the community wellbeing and independence team.

The plan is for the first cohort to be in place by February 2022.

The two benefits of the programme are to offer job opportunities to young people of Pembrokeshire, while also increasing the number of carers into the care workforce.

Pembrokeshire County Council cabinet member for social services, Cllr Tessa Hodgson said: “It is great to see the council taking proactive steps to bring young people into social care with this apprenticeship programme, setting them on the path to a rewarding career that makes such a difference to people in our community.”

Pembrokeshire County Council director of social services, Jonathan Griffiths, added: “I really welcome the apprenticeship programme. This will be a positive experience for people entering the social care field and for apprentices to shape the future of social care.

“It is an opportunity not to be missed and we look forward to your interest and enthusiasm to make a positive difference for people who need support in our community.”

Anyone who is interested in social care, considering a career in the social care field and are a school or college leaver aged over 16 is asked to make contact.

For further information, visit https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/adult-social-care-apprenticeship-programme or email Sara.Colwill@pembrokeshire.gov.uk

For support with an application or the interview process, contact workwaysplus@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or call 01437 776609.