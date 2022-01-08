A MAN was caught speeding in his Ford Mustang, while another driver, who did 79 in a 50, was one of the biggest motoring offences recorded in this week’s roundup of Pembrokeshire people in court.

Claire Keegan, 39, of South Court, Haverfordwest, was proved guilty under the single justice procedure for driving a vehicle without a licence.

On September 22, Keegan drove a Volkswagen Golf along St Davids Road; a provisional licence holder and driving unaccompanied by a qualified passenger. There were also no 'L' plates on the car.

On Thursday, January 6, Llanelli Magistrates' Court fined Keegan £220 and added three points to her licence.

She was also made to pay a surcharge of £34 and costs of £90. Keegan has until February 3 to pay the outstanding debt.

James Thomas Bressington, 34, of Wentworth Close, Milford Haven was recorded doing 79mph in a 70 in his Ford Mustang.

The incident took place on the A48 at Cross Hands, Carmarthenshire, in April 2021.

The speed was recorded by means of laser.

Bressington initially pleaded not guilty but switched his plea to guilty at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on January 4.

The court fined him £244. He also had three points added to his licence.

Bressington will also pay a surcharge of £34 and costs of £85.

Robert Steen, of Observatory Avenue, Milford Haven, was caught doing 79mph on the A40 trunk road at Travellers Rest, Carmarthenshire.

The speed limit at the time was 50mph. The speed was recorded by means of laser on September 15.

Fifty-one-year-old Steen was proved guilty under the single justice procedure on January 4 at Llanelli Magistrates' Court.

The case has been referred to a court hearing on January 19 on request of the defence.

On September 24, Robert Skinner, of Clunderwen, was recorded doing 51mph along the B4313 at Rosebush, by means of laser.

At the time the 36-year-old was driving a Toyota Yaris.

Skinner was proved guilty in absence under single justice procedure on January 6. On that day Llanelli Magistrates' Court fined Skinner £660 and added six points to his licence.

Skinner will also pay £66 surcharge and £90 in costs. He has until February 3 to pay the outstanding debt.

Kathryn Jane Chancey, 25, of Kiln Road, Haverfordwest, was caught doing more than 60mph in a 50 outside of Cardiff.

On July 1, Chancey was driving along the A48 at Stormy Down, heading eastbound, when her speed was recorded as 61 in a 50 zone.

Chancey was proved guilty under single justice procedure on January 4 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court.

She was fined £84 and had three points added to her licence.

Chancey will also pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £34. She has until February 1 to pay the outstanding debt.

Benjamin Allan, 21, of Wilson Meadow, Broad Haven, was caught speeding on the A40 adjacent to Nantyci Showground.

On July 22, by means of laser, Allan was recorded doing 79mph in a 70 in his Volvo V40.

Allan was proved guilty in absence under the single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates' on January 6.

He was fined £66 and was made to pay a surcharge of £34. He also had three points added to his licence. Allan has until February 3 to pay the outstanding debt.