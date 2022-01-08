Pembrokeshire is to feature in a major BBC series presented by wildlife and conservation expert Chris Packham.

Described as a ‘groundbreaking, landmark series’, the five-part Earth, which will air in 2023 ‘tells the astonishing four-billion year story of the place we call home’, the BBC said.

Chris, whose television credits include Springwatch, Autumnwatch and Blue Planet, has been filming in Amroth and Rosebush as part of Earth’s west Wales schedule.

Yesterday, Friday January 7, he made morning and evening visits to film on the beach and caves at the eastern end of the seaside village, with filming at Rosebush in between.

Lee Morgan of nearby Coastal Wood Holidays at Marros photographed Chris on the beach and chatted to the crew while filming took place.

Chris Packham made two visits to the beach at Amroth. Picture: Lee Morgan

He told the Western Telegraph:

“Chris was filming around the caves in Amroth in the morning at the east end of the beach. In the afternoon he went to Rosebush to a woodland which hs special moss. “Then he was back filming again at Amroth around dusk.”

In a preview of Earth, the BBC said: “Over five episodes, Chris Packham will set out a biography of our planet, revealing the most epic moments from the Earth’s history, from the first seconds of its existence to the arrival of its most incredible inhabitants: us.

“Cutting-edge computer-generated imagery will allow viewers to witness the dramatic moments when our planet’s future, and the life it nurtured, hung in the balance.

“Massive bombardments from space, extreme changes in climate, the collision of whole continents. Every one of these key moments in our planet’s history is written in its scars.

“The series will uncover the meaning of its mountains and its ocean floors, its craters, valleys and plains. It will show how these features tell us of the perilous moments when life itself was nearly snuffed out, or rebounded to take a new course.

“Chris Packham will draw on his deep knowledge of contemporary biology to shed light on points of crisis and change in our planet’s past.

The expanse of Amroth beach, looking across to Tenby. Very low tides reveal remains of a 6,000-year-old petrified forest. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

“Earth’s story hasn’t ended. Using the latest scientific research, Chris will reveal how Earth’s most remarkable creation - intelligent life - is set to have a lasting impact on the planet - an impact as profound as any asteroid or volcano.”