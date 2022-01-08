With the start of 2022 here, you might be looking to set goals for the new year.
New goals can be set by you to achieve all sorts of things whether that’s related to hobbies, skills, or finances.
It’s inevitable that 2022 will see you spend money but you could also be saving it.
If you’re looking to do just that, we might be able to help.
Blue Light Card has confirmed a list of discounts to get the year off to a great start.
So if you’re a member, you could begin 2022 taking advantage of these when you shop big brands such as Gymshark, Asda, Samsung and Sports Direct.
Which brands offer discounts with a Blue Light Card?
- AO - Save on TVs, audio and appliances
- Asda - Save 10% in-store until Monday January 31
- Fitbit - 20% discount
- Gymshark - Save 10%
- Halfords – Get a 9% discount both in-store and online
- Hotels.com - 10% discount on bookings
- Samsung – Get 15% off tablets & laptops in the winter sale which ends on Sunday January 23, 2022
- River Island – Save 15% both online and in-store
- Sports Direct – Save 20% on full price items online
- Levi's - Save 30% on full price items online
- Myprotein – Get 50% discount sitewide
- Online4baby – Get up to 55% discount
- Shark Clean - Save 10% on full price items and on top of sale
- Made.com - Extra 10% off sale prices
- RAC - From £6 per month. Based on new, single, personal based Roadside monthly contract
How to apply for a Blue Light Card
Getting a membership to Blue Light Card is quick and easy.
All you need to do is register online at their website.
You can apply if you are a member of the NHS, emergency and social services and more.
A card will cost you £4.99 and it is valid for two years.
The full list of jobs that are Blue Light Card applicable
- NHS
- Police Service
- Ambulance Service
- Fire Service
- HM Prison Service/HMPPS
- NHS Dental Practice
- HM Armed Forces
- MoD Civil Servant, Fire Service, Police
- Highways Agency
- Border Force
- Immigration Enforcement
- UK Visas and Immigration
- HM Coastguard
- RNLI
- Search and Rescue
- 4×4 Response
- Blood Bikes
- First Responders
- St Andrews Ambulance
- St John Ambulance
- Social Care
