Make the January Blues a thing of the past by booking yourself an amazing holiday for a bargain price.

Whether your New Year's resolution was to see more of the world or you simply want to jet off from 2022 already, we've got you covered.

From European city breaks to winter sun destinations, everyone is going to want to make the most of these prices.

We have rounded up the best deals from EasyJet, Virgin Holidays, TUI and more to help you make this year your best yet.

All prices are correct as of January 6, 2022.

Cheap flights and holiday deals in the January sales

British Airways

You can save up to an extra £300 on selected holidays at British Airways.

Spend seven nights in either Spain, Turkey, Greece or Portugal for £199 per person.

The deal includes ATOL protection, British Airways customer promise and a 23kg baggage allowance.

While a flight to New York will only set you back £324 return and a return trip to Dubai will cost you £298.

If you're looking for a more all-inclusive Caribbean experience, enjoy seven blissful nights in November 2022 from £639 per person.

You'll need to be quick though because the sale ends January 11 2022.

EasyJet

As part of its January sale, EasyJet has slashed the prices of its flights and packaged holidays.

The airline is offering an incredible up to 25% off its flights to over 50 destinations including Spain, Greece, Egypt and Turkey.

The deal also comes with free fee changes up to two hours before departure.

Fly to Lanzarote from London Gatwick for as little as £14.99 via the EasyJet website.

Jet off to Geneva from Bournemouth for just £17.99 via the EasyJet website.

EasyJet also has up to £300 off its package holidays to help give you the most stress-free escape possible.

You can access the deal by using the code BIGSALE which also guarantees that you have a flexible booking - which is ideal in times like these.

Enjoy some winter sun on this package holiday to the Costa Teguise in Lanzarote.

The seven-night holiday is for two adults at the all-inclusive Los Zocos Impressive Lanzarote.

Flights are from Edinburgh, leaving on Saturday 29 and returning on February 5.

Virgin Holidays

The sale is now on at Virgin Holidays with getaways for just £505 per person to Florida, the Caribbean, San Francisco and more.

Experience New York for three nights - the city that never sleeps - from just £505 from airports across the UK.

Try your luck at the casinos in Las Vegas with a four-night stay on The Strip for only £595 per person.

Jet off to Hollywood and live like a star in the Holiday Inn Buena Park for five nights for just £719 per person.

TUI

TUI's 'Live Happy Sale' is here and there is no shortage of savings to be had.

When you spend £800 in the sale, you can save yourself £100.

Meanwhile, when you spend £2000, you save £200 and for spending £3500 you will save yourself £300.

The deals only include departures leaving between May 1 and October 31 2022.

Treat yourself to an early Summer holiday by exploring the Sarigerme, Dalaman Area in Turkey.

An all-inclusive seven-night holiday for two could be yours for £587 per person.

Flights leave from London Gatwick on Thursday, May 12 2021 and the package can be purchased via the TUI website.

A trip to Disney's All-Star Music Resort will set back £806.38 per person when you jet off from Birmingham Airport on Sunday, May 15 2022.

The package includes the shuttle to the Disney Parks and access to the music-themed pools and food court.

Book your holiday via the TUI website now.