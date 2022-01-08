A 41-year-old Letterston man must pay £816 after his court case for driving without insurance.
Guntat Gurkis also had six points endorsed on his driving record by Llanelli magistrates on Thursday, January 6.
He was charged with using a Hyundai Getz car at Square and Compass on September 22, 2021 without an insurance policy in force.
Gurkis was fined £660 with £90 costs and a surcharge of £66. He was given until February 3 to pay the total.
