BEULAH-based historian Gerwyn Morgan is putting the finishing touches to his latest book which is about Tivyside mansions and the families that lived in them.

He is now appealing to people who have reminiscences, information or photographs of the mansions and the people who owned them to contact him so that the information could be added to his book.

“It is very unlikely that there are people alive today who themselves worked for these squires, but there will be many who had parents or grandparents who did or who may have been their tenants,” Mr Morgan told the Tivy-Side.

“I would welcome any reminiscences, stories, information that they may have.

“I am particularly interested to hear from anybody who knows what it was like to work inside or even outside the homes of these squires up to the 1950s.

“Any photographs too would be most welcome.”

The book features 50 of the most well-known mansions in the Tivyside area ranging approximately from Cardigan to Llandysul and including such places as Llwyngwair, Pentre, Cilwendeg, Penylan, Noyadd Trefawr, Blaenpant, Cilgwyn, Bronwydd, Gernos, Llysnewydd and Alltyrodyn.

Mr Morgan’s last book, a 400-page history of his home village: Beulah –The story of a Ceredigion village and its people, was published in 2016 and sold out within weeks of being released.

He may be contacted on 01239 810752 or by email at: gerwyn.morgansa38@gmail.com or at Muriau Gwyn, Beulah, Newcastle Emlyn SA389QE.