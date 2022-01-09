An era of more than 70 years is coming to an end with the decision by the Field Studies Council to sell Orielton Field Centre in south Pembrokeshire.

A £2.6m price tag is on the impressive estate which features a 23-bedroomed Georgian mansion standing in around 118 acres of land; four self-catering properties and a variety of outbuildings.

Orielton’s many links to important research and studies of the natural world began when it was bought by naturalist Ronald Lockley in 1950.

The Oil Pollution Research Unit was established at Orielton in 1967, four years after it was bought by the Field Studies Council.

Since then it has been a centre for fieldwork, enjoyment and research for children and adults of all ages in the exploration of Pembrokeshire's famous geology, rocky shore ecology, wildlife habitats and marine life.

A portico'd entrance and a pond greet visitors to the Grade II Listed mansion. Picture: Savills, Cardiff

The sale is being handled by Savills UK, who said: "The Field Studies Council has a large diverse portfolio of properties and although Orielton has served the charity well over the years, they are now looking to find new owners to take it forward into the future and explore its many possible uses.

“The mansion house, stable and coach house courtyard, cottages and land offer superb potential for a number of different uses, subject to (any required) planning in the residential, commercial, leisure, education and healthcare fields.”

Thousands of adults and children have visited the centre over the decades for wildlife and environmental studies. Picture: Savills, Cardiff

The Grade II Listed mansion's stunning features include a portico entrance, French Empire-style staircase and ornate fireplaces in its reception rooms.

Around three miles from Pembroke, the impressive estate includes large areas of mature woodland with scenic trails, grassland, meadows, streams and gardens including a large walled garden.

The mansion's sweeping staircase. Picture: Savills, Cardiff

The estate's former stables and coach houses have been converted to form an accommodation block with teaching rooms, while the three stand-alone properties in the grounds include the Grade II Listed Laundry Cottage which was formerly the laundry building for the mansion in days gone by.

A huge pond and a former stable block are amongst the treasures on the estate. Picture: Savills, Cardiff

Savills property agent Daniel Rees said: "This property offers numerous exciting opportunities and I especially like the pretty woodland surroundings and walks that offer an idyllic setting."