A 26-year-old Fishguard man has been remanded in custody ahead of his Crown Court trial on a robbery charge.

Shane Adam Baker of Parc y Cefn appeared before Mid Wales magistrates in Merthyr Tydfil on Tuesday January 4.

He was jointly charged with Greg Beach and Kyle Baker that they robbed a man of two sets of keys and two wallets.

The alleged offence occurred in Wattstown, Porth, Rhondda Cynon Taf on Monday January 3.

The case was sent for trial to Merthyr Crown Court on February 1, with Baker remanded in custody until this date.

 

 