There have been 921 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the Hywel Dda area in 24 hours, according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales.
PHW figures for today, Sunday January 9, state there were 526 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 300 in Pembrokeshire and 95 in Ceredigion since the last report on January 7.
The data provided is for the period between 9am January 6 and 9am January 7.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 67,989 – 37,357 in Carmarthenshire, 20,731 in Pembrokeshire and 9,901 in Ceredigion.
There were no new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total remaining at 645 throughout the pandemic.
In total, 8,923 new cases of coronavirus and eight new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 715,796 cases and 6,634 deaths.
There have been 30,497 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,494,287 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,314,745 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,695,590 people and 51,847 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
