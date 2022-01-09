A community-spirited couple has provided their village with a new defibrillator after asking for donations instead of gifts for a recent special occasion.
Steve and Scilla Nicholls were re-married at St. Peter's Church, Little Newcastle in May, and decided that they did not want conventional wedding presents.
Instead, they kindly wished for a collection to be made in order to provide Little Newcastle with a defibrillator.
At the beginning of December, this aim became a reality and the defibrillator has been placed in a central location - the porch wall of the village hall.
It is hoped to hold a training session soon on the correct use of the machine.
On the morning of Sunday December 12, the defibrillator was dedicated by the vicar, Rev R Davies, in Little Newcastle in honour of Scilla's parents - John ('Jack') William Williamson, 1908-1980 and Dorothy Williamson, 1922-2000.
Both had been serving members of the Armed Forces during World War II and, unfortunately, both passed away due to heart complications.
Ennis Suleyman spoke on behalf of the family.
