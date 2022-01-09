Hakin United made a flying start on their return to Manderwood Pembrokeshire League division one action with 5-1 win over Fishguard Sports at Tregroes.

The Vikings, who moved up to second place in the table, led 3-0 at the interval, courtesy of goals from Mark Jones, Cameron Thomas and Shane Walsh.

Ben Aldred made it 4-0, and although Sean Seymour-Davies reduced the arrears, the Vikings had the final say when Britton fired home from distance.

In the only other division one match played at the weekend, Declan Carroll scored a hat-trick as Monkton Swifts notched a 6-2 win over visitors St Ishmaels.

Dylan James scored twice and Blake James once as the Swifts soared to victory, despite replies from Kieran Rendell and Brennan Devonald for Tish.

Goodwick United Seconds made the most of their opportunity to play in division three as they eased to an emphatic 8-0 home win over Pembroke Boro.

Robert Morgans, Sion O’Sullivan, Jonny Horgan and Darren Devonald all scored twice for the Phoenix lads, who notched their sixth league win from 12.

McKenzie McDonald scored a hat-trick as division three leaders Camrose took their number of wins into double figures with a 7-0 win over Pendine.

Daniel Llewellyn also scored twice, with Scott Chalmers and Samuel Pritchard also scoring as Camrose moved six points clear at the top of the table.

David Cromwell scored a hat-trick for Camrose Seconds in division four as they notched an entertaining 5-3 win away at Milford United Seconds.

Alec Larsen and Liam Harries also scored for the visitors, but Milford stayed in touch through Jacob Horn, Liam Davies and Owen Wilson.

In division five, Elliot Curtis and Corey Richards both scored twice as Prendergast Villa beat Lawrenny Seconds 6-2 for their eight league win.

Kieran Blundell and Joe John also scored for Villa, with Owain Smith, with a brace, and Ryan Morton netting the replies for the visitors.