Calling all Blue Light Card holders, your 2022 just got that much better with this exclusive deal with Jet 2.
The discount service has confirmed tonnes of new deals to kick start the new year.
Whether you want to make the January Blues a thing of the past or you are simply looking for a bargain break, listen up.
If you have a Blue Light card, you could be saving £25 on every booking with Jet 2.
There isn't a better time to book a holiday either since Jet 2 also has its flash sale on.
You can get 10% off flights across the country to a huge range of destinations.
Fly to Tenerife for only £36 or jet off to Paphos for £36 via the Jet 2 website.
The airline has also slashed the prices of its new routes to Sardinia which will now set you back £36 and Santorini which will cost you £81 via the Jet 2 website.
See the other deals in Jet 2's flash sale here.
How to apply for a Blue Light Card
Getting a membership to Blue Light Card is quick and easy.
All you need to do is register online on its website.
You can apply if you are a member of the NHS, emergency and social services and more.
A card will cost you £4.99 and it is valid for two years.
The full list of jobs that are Blue Light Card applicable
- NHS
- Police Service
- Ambulance Service
- Fire Service
- HM Prison Service/HMPPS
- NHS Dental Practice
- HM Armed Forces
- MoD Civil Servant, Fire Service, Police
- Highways Agency
- Border Force
- Immigration Enforcement
- UK Visas and Immigration
- HM Coastguard
- RNLI
- Search and Rescue
- 4×4 Response
- Blood Bikes
- First Responders
- St Andrews Ambulance
- St John Ambulance
- Social Care
