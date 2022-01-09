Fairlawn Flyer made it back-to-back wins at Ffos Las when winning the 3m handicap chase for Pembrokeshire trainer Peter Bowen.
The exciting six-year-old, under Sean Bowen, added a second straight success over the larger obstacles to his earlier win over hurdles.
Responding well, his stamina took effect on the heavy ground as he raced clear to win at odds of 6-1 for owner/breeder Ross Williams.
Sean's younger brother James Bowen was second on Alkopop, trained by Toby Lawes, with 150/1 shot Son of Oz finishing in third.
Howdyalikemenow, ridden by Adam Wedge, had a comfortable four-length success in the 2m handicap hurdle for handler Evans Williams.
It completed a double for Williams as Pageant Material had struck at 12-1 in the 2m mares' novice hurdle, under daughter Isabel Williams.
New Age Dawning, under Tom Scudamore, bounced back after mammoth 1,001-day layoff to win the 2m5f novice handicap at 10-1.
Alfie Jordan rode his first career winner as Gaia Vallis ground out a determined victory in the 2m6f mares' handicap hurdle, also at 10-1.
There was also a win for Pride Of Lecale at 12-1 in the 2m handicap chase, ridden by Connor Brace and trained by David Bridgwater.
Captain Claude, under Ben Godfrey, won the 2m conditionals / amateurs at odds of 8-1.
