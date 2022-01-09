Police arrested a man on suspicion of three offences in Milford Haven last night, Saturday January 8.
He was released under investigation on counts of drug-driving, failing to stop for police and driving without due care and attention.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said that blood analysis was awaited.
