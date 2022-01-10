TWO creative media production students had their work recognised at the finals of this year’s University of South Wales Awards for the use of TV and film in schools and colleges.
Scott Thomas, who completed the course in 2021, won the Best Non-Narrative, Experimental or Animated Film category while current student Tomos Bowie was runner-up in the Best Narrative Film (Documentary) category.
Held in Cardiff during December, the Film and TV School Wales Schools and Colleges Awards were established by the University of South Wales to celebrate the brilliant work that goes on using film and TV in schools and colleges, and the phenomenal talent of young people.
The awards recognise young people’s love of film, spotlight rising stars and honour influential educators in partnership with IntoFilm and Screen Alliance Wales.
With entries from across Wales and England, Scott’s prize will now see him receive one-to-one mentoring from an industry expert.
College Creative Media Production lecturer Denys Bassett-Jones nominated the learners and commented: “I was absolutely delighted with these results.
"We pride ourselves as a college on our continued success in high profile competitions and I am so proud that Scott and Tomos have gained recognition for their efforts on the Creative Media course.”
