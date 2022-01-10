“If they had been boy racers [not police] it would have been a different story.”

These are the comments of one Pembrokeshire resident, infuriated after seeing two police cars allegedly ‘drag racing’ down a quiet residential street where children play.

The alleged incident happened after police were called to Birch Mead on the Mount Estate, Milford Haven in the afternoon of New Year’s Eve.

After theat incident had been dealt with, the resident witnessed two police cars draw up parallel to each other and the officers inside chatting, before both cars pulled off down Woodland Drive, with one travelling on the wrong side of the 30mph street where children play.

The resident, who does not wish to be named, said that when people who live on the street shouted at them to stop they laughed.

“There was an incident happing in Birch Mead entrance on Mount Estate, and it involved armed police and response officers,” said the resident.

“They dealt with this incident and the armed [unit] was no longer needed. At this moment in time armed officers had reversed out of Birch Mead entrance onto the main strip of Mount estate and stopped to talk to other officers on the road.

“They sat talking for a few moments and decided it would be funny to have a drag race up Woodland Drive. When shouted at they [were] laughing.

“If another car was coming around the corner there could have easily been a head on. “Police are there to enforce the law and to set examples and to be honest they were acting like teenagers. “I find this disgusting coming from 'professionals'. If it was any standard boy racers it would have been a different story.”

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said that the force’s Professional Standards Department was looking into the incident.

“Dyfed-Powys Police received a complaint following their attendance at an incident in Milford Haven, at approximately 3.45pm on Friday, December 31, 2021,” said the spokesperson.