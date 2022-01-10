After more than half a million pounds in donations to the Ward 10 Refurbishment Scheme at Withybush Hospital, staff are now able to train while working on the cancer ward.
Ward 10 has undergone a multi-million pound refurbishment, with the recent £500,000 of donations coming from Pembrokeshire Cancer Services Fund, Elly’s Ward 10 Flag Appeal, along with donations from the late Luke Harding and family.
It is the first time at Hywel Dda University Health Board that staff will be receiving work-based training to help them meet the needs of oncology, haematology and palliative care patients.
The ward-based training is focusing on a wide range of topics such as treatments, side effects, emergencies, the psychological impact of cancer, managing difficult conversations, and diet and exercise for patients.
Lindsey Clark, senior sister on Ward 10, said: “Staff who have undertaken some of the modules have grown in confidence when caring for patients and have enjoyed gaining a better understanding of cancer treatments and side effects.”
Andrew Burns, Withybush Hospital director, added: “We are pleased to be seeing this innovation at Withybush Hospital, which is improving the experience for our patients and helping with positive outcomes for patients.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.