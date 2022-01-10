The first week of 2022 proved to be a very eventful and busy one for the Angle Lifeboat crew, which was paged three times in four days, and twice in the space of nine hours.

The crew was tasked twice in the first week of January to find a missing person. The first shout came shortly before 9am on Monday, January 3.

The morning task was a joint effort, with other crews from HM Coastguard Dale, St Govans and Tenby also tasked with finding the person, while Angle Lifeboat crew searched from Hobbs Point to East Angle.

After more than three hours of searching, the lifeboat was stood down at 12.05pm and rehoused once news had reached the crew that the missing person had been found safe and well.

It was only two days later (Wednesday, January 5), when the crew was tasked again with finding a missing person, this time off Jenkins Point.

The call came through at 11.23pm on the Wednesday evening, but the crew stood down at 11.53pm, while still on its way to the scene, when the missing person was also found safe and well.

The lifeboat then changed direction and was rehoused at 12.12am early into January 6.

The third shout for the crew came less than nine hours later, at 8.40am that morning, when a 42-metre-long heavy lift crane barge with five people aboard was struggling, with one anchor lost.

Meanwhile, the other three anchors were dragging as it was being pushed towards the shore near Monk Haven in the Milford Haven Waterway.

The winds were gusting up the 50 knots, and the crew arrived at the scene to see a tug attempting to secure a tow to the barge.

The tough conditions made it difficult for the tug to manoeuvre the barge, and the lifeboat crew remained at the scene in case an emergency evacuation for the five on board was necessary.

The tug slowly towed the barge towards Milford Shelf, and the lifeboat returned to the boathouse after a successful arrival at 1.35pm, nearly five hours after being called out.