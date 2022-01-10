Haverfordwest County AFC has confirmed that Craig Hanford has joined the club’s backroom staff as a first team coach.

He will assist new manger Nicky Hayen, after Sean Pemberton stepped down last week, after the departure of boss Wayne Jones.

Experienced former player Hanford, 37, says he will focus on strength and conditioning in his new role at Bridge Meadow.

"Craig is vastly experienced at this level of Welsh football, having made over 300 appearances as a player for the likes of Port Talbot Town, Afan Lido and, primarily, Carmarthen Town" said a club statement.

"In his impressive playing career – which spanned nearly two decades – Hanford won the Nathaniel MG Cup three times in a row between 2011 and 2014, once with Afan Lido and twice with Carmarthen Town – with every victory coming via a penalty shoot-out.

"He runs his own company – CH Injury Specialists – which provide sports massages, physiotherapy, and various rehabilitation programmes.

"His expertise in this area will be a real asset to the club, as we continue to improve our professionalism in key areas."

Hanford is also a former player at Haverfordwest, joining the Bluebirds from Port Talbot Town in the 2008-09 season.

The defender made 34 appearances for the club as they recorded a 7th-placed finish in the then Welsh Premier League.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead,” said Hanford.

“It’s an exciting time for the club and I’m delighted to be on board.”