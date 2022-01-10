PEMBROKESHIRE County Council is looking for two citizens to sit as lay persons on its Governance and Audit Committee.
The committee’s work includes:
- reviewing and scrutinising the Authority’s financial affairs
- making reports and recommendations in relation to the Authority’s financial affairs
- reviewing and assessing the risk management, internal control, performance assessment and corporate governance arrangements of the Authority
- making reports and recommendations to the council or to the relevant committee on the adequacy and effectiveness of those arrangements
- plus several other functions
The successful applicants will be expected to demonstrate knowledge and understanding of the value of the Audit function.
Citizens cannot become a lay member if they are:
- a member or officer of any Local Authority
- if they have in the period of 12 months ending with the date of appointment been a member or an officer of any Local Authority
- if they are a spouse or civil partner of a member or officer of any Local Authority.
An allowance will be payable for attendance at Governance and Audit Committee meetings.
The closing date for applications is January 24.
For a full description of the role and an application pack please contact Jackie Thomas, e-mail: JackieJ.Thomas@pembrokeshire.gov.uk
