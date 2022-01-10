Learning Pembrokeshire has announced that it will be adding many new courses to its adult learning programme.
The county council-run programme helps adults learn a wide variety of subjects and skills both online and face-to-face.
As the programme has entered 2022, many new courses have been announced for people throughout Pembrokeshire to learn new skills. The programme now includes the courses:
- Digital skills
- Art
- Dressmaking
- Jewellery making
- History
- Tai chi
- Yoga
- European Computer Driving Licence (ECDL)
- Felt making
- Using your tablet
- Learn French, Spanish, German or Italian
- Willow work
- Windows 10
- Ukulele
- Photography
- Upholstery
- English classes for speakers of other languages
- Many more
To find out more about new, existing and all courses available, visit www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/adult-learning
