Learning Pembrokeshire has announced that it will be adding many new courses to its adult learning programme.

The county council-run programme helps adults learn a wide variety of subjects and skills both online and face-to-face.

As the programme has entered 2022, many new courses have been announced for people throughout Pembrokeshire to learn new skills. The programme now includes the courses:

  • Digital skills
  • Art
  • Dressmaking
  • Jewellery making
  • History
  • Tai chi
  • Yoga
  • European Computer Driving Licence (ECDL)
  • Felt making
  • Using your tablet
  • Learn French, Spanish, German or Italian
  • Willow work
  • Windows 10
  • Ukulele
  • Photography
  • Upholstery
  • English classes for speakers of other languages
  • Many more

To find out more about new, existing and all courses available, visit www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/adult-learning