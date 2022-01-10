Another 1,174 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the Hywel Dda area in 48 hours, according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales.
PHW figures for today, Monday, January 10, state there were 665 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 310 in Pembrokeshire and 199 in Ceredigion since the last report on January 7.
The data provided on a Monday is for a 48 hour period between 9am January 7 and 9am January 9, and is usually around double the 24 hour figure, PHW state.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 69,163 – 38,022 in Carmarthenshire, 21,041 in Pembrokeshire and 10,100 in Ceredigion.
There were no new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total remaining at 645 throughout the pandemic.
In total, 11,693 new cases of coronavirus and 16 new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 727,486 cases and 6,650 deaths.
There have been 47,231 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,496,882 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,326,390 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,729,180 people and 52,201 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
Local democracy reporter Katy Jenkins
