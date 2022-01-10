Pembroke RFC's return to action in Division One West ended in a narrow 20-21 defeat to Gowerton, who took the spoils with a late converted try.
The Scarlets had scored tries through scrum half Tom Lewis, No 10 Lewys Gibby and replacement Seamus Wiseman, with full back Luke Alderwick adding points from the boot.
Gowerton scored tries before the break through centre Josh Hamer and winger Adam Price, converted by Josh Hamer, before replacement Teague Williams' last-ditch score, with Scott Davies crucially added the extras.
Milford Haven went down 20-0 at home to Nantgaredig, wioth the visitors scoring all their tries in the second half, after a first half penalty by full back Lloyd Williams.
Outside half Meirion Davies and winger Rhydian Evans crossed the line in the second half, with both scores converted by Lloyd Williams to go with a second penalty goal.
Pembroke Dock Quins lost 25-5 to Laugharne in Division Three West, with the visitors scoring tries through Richard Waters, Thomas Thomas and Luke Starkey, along with a penalty try, with Matthew Tate adding the extras. Dock were rewarded with an unconverted try by prop Dan McCloud.
Haverfordwest won 26-0 at St Davids, with tries from Karl Busch (2) Jamie Zambas and Johnnie White, with Craig Barnett slotting three conversions. Elsewhere in the division, Lampeter Town emerged as 24-17 winners against St Clears.
