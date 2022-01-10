A mystery in mongoose territory had Folly Farm flummoxed at the weekend.
Zoo keepers were left scratching their heads after an unaccounted-for amphibious creature was spotted by a visitor to the attraction.
The team was dispatched with trepidation to investigate the pond interloper sighted in the banded mongoose enclosure.
Theories of a miniature Loch Ness Monster or a mysterious water lizard were floating about..... until the conundrum was cracked.
Ther curious creature was found out to be nothing more than a toy crocodile that someone had dropped in the pond.
"We breathed a little sigh of relief I can tell you,” Folly Farm shared with its friends on Facebook today, Monday, January 10. “But it did give us all a laugh this grey Monday morning.”
